Managing Finances, Food: How CGI Dubai Supports Indian Workers Through Initiatives

Indian workers in the UAE have received practical support on everything from financial planning and legal guidance to healthier living, as part of a series of community initiatives organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai.

The Consulate has been observing a month-long Seva Pakhwada from September 17, undertaking a range of community-oriented activities focused on service, welfare, environmental responsibility, health, fitness and community participation.

Recognising the importance of worker welfare, CGI organised a financial literacy and health awareness session at a labour camp in association with TAK Group. The initiative focused on financial and medical literacy, giving workers practical information on making informed financial decisions, accessing healthcare services and availing themselves of consular services and helpline facilities.

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A separate labour camp awareness session was held in association with All Kerala Medical Group (AKMG) Emirates under the theme "CLEAR – Community Learning on Alcohol Risks." The session sought to educate Indian workers about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and encourage healthier choices.

The initiatives were held as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign marking 25 years of public service of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting people's participation towards the vision of Viksit Bharat- a national vision by the Indian government to transform the country into a fully developed nation by 2047.

On September 21, the Consulate organised a legal counselling camp for Indian nationals residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The walk-in camp provided pro-bono legal guidance on issues including cybercrime, financial and banking fraud, misuse of Emirates ID and other related legal matters, helping community members access timely legal assistance.

Fitness, community participation and the vision of a developed India were highlighted through the Viksit Bharat Run 2026, organised by the CGI in association with the Indian People's Forum (IPF) at Zabeel Park. The event witnessed around 3,000 registrations, with members of the Indian community coming together in a spirit of fitness, unity and collective commitment.

Consul General Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and other staff visited the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai, where they participated in the Langar Sewa, a free community kitchen that serves food to people.

A blood donation camp was held at Sharjah Blood Bank, organised in association with Ekta Sharjah and the Dawoodi Bohra Community. The initiative brought together community members and volunteers in support of a vital humanitarian cause.

Environmental sustainability formed an important component of the observances. CGI organised tree plantation drives at educational institutions across Dubai, including Amity University Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, University of Dubai and BITS Pilani Dubai, bringing together students, faculty and institutional partners around the shared objective of nurturing greener communities.

In Sharjah, the Consul General and other staff joined tree plantation activities at Indian International School, PACE International School, Gulf Asian English School and Delhi Private School. Students, teachers and officials came together to promote environmental responsibility and the importance of sustainable communities.

On October 2, Dr Reddy and officials paid floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust at the Consulate, recalling his enduring message of truth, non-violence and service.

Through these diverse initiatives, the CGI reached out to Indian workers, families, students, community organisations and other sections of the diaspora. The activities underscored the Consulate's commitment to community welfare and to encouraging the Indian community in the UAE to contribute collectively towards a healthier, greener and more socially responsible society.

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