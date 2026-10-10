Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque To Host Lunar Light Show On October 11

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has a special spectacle planned for its visitors this weekend. The mosque will host a light show on October 11 to mark the beginning of a new Hijri month, taking visitors on a visual journey through the phases of the moon.

The five-minute show will use light to showcase the lunar cycle, highlighting the precision and beauty of the UAE Hijri Calendar issued by the Centre.

The spectacle will extend from the mosque's iconic corners to Wahat Al Karama, offering visitors an immersive visual experience under the night sky.

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The show will take place at five timings: 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm, 9.30pm and 10pm on October 11.

The event celebrates the Hijri New Year through a display that combines light, astronomy and the cultural significance of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Last month, the Abu Dhabi landmark introduced entry fees for visitors at Dh5 for UAE Emirates ID holders and Dh10 for tourists. Those above 60 or under three years old and people of determination are still able to access the vast complex free of charge.

Booking a ticket to visit the place can be done via the official website Visiting times are from 9am to 8:30pm, on Saturday through Thursday and from 9:00am to 11:30am then from 2:30pm to 8:30pm on Fridays.

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