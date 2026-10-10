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Motor Racing-Red Bull's Verstappen Claims Pole For Singapore Grand Prix

Motor Racing-Red Bull's Verstappen Claims Pole For Singapore Grand Prix


Date: 2026-10-10 02:28:36

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, repeating his heroics from the sprint qualifying session a day earlier.

Verstappen will have Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row while Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was only fourth-fastest for Mercedes.

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Khaleej Times

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