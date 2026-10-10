Motor Racing-Red Bull's Verstappen Claims Pole For Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen will have Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row while Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was only fourth-fastest for Mercedes.

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