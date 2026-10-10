Portugal Suspend Cristiano Ronaldo After National Team Walkout

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Saturday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the 41-year-old over his decision to walk out on the national team.

Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier this week while criticising Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and said he would accept any punishment that was imposed.

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"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo," said the FPF in a statement, classifying the case as "urgent" and confirming Ronaldo is currently suspended pending a decision on the final punishment.

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Ronaldo left Portugal's Nations League squad after first being made to warm up as a substitute against Norway on September 27 and not being brought on, and then finding out he would not start against Denmark in the match on October 1.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker is the all-time top goalscorer and record appearance-maker in men's international football.

According to Portuguese media, under the federation's regulations, a player who misses a training session, a match, or a national team activity faces a suspension ranging from one to six months.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo accused Portugal coach Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time in Nations League matches but said he was not retiring from international duty and would be available to play once any potential punishment was served.

"I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo said, while accepting his actions must be "punished" by the federation.

'Pele or Maradona'

Ronaldo said Jesus had gone back on his word about bringing him on against Norway, and then in a press conference before the Denmark match, he had not said a series of points they had agreed upon during a conversation beforehand.

One of Ronaldo's pre-approved talking points was that Jesus had "made a mistake in asking someone of the stature of Pele or Maradona to warm up and then not sending him on in the match."

Jesus chose not to respond to Ronaldo's statement when asked about it.

"I read the statement, and now, like I do every day, I'm going to the federation headquarters to work, to think about the Portuguese national team," said the 72-year-old coach.

Jesus said last Sunday he would select Ronaldo for international duty if the forward was playing for his club and was interested in being called up.

Portugal won all four of their Nations League matches and qualified for the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Portugal host Denmark on November 14 and then travel to face Wales on November 17 in their final two Nations League Group A4 matches.

Ronaldo returned to club action on Friday with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and scored as they won 3-0 against Diriyah in a Saudi Pro League match. It was the striker's 980th career goal.

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