Saudi Arabia Suspends Riyadh Airport Operations After Fresh Attack Injuries Reported

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King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted in an attack on Saturday afternoon, October 10, resulting in injuries, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

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The authority said the number of people injured was still being determined. Airport operations have been temporarily suspended while authorities assess the damage and verify the safety of the facilities in coordination with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be announced later.

Earlier on Saturday, passengers were being evacuated from Riyadh's international airport, witnesses told AFP and Reuters. Saudi authorities had not confirmed a new attack or an evacuation at the time, according to media reports.

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The latest incident comes amid a series of attacks targeting Saudi aviation facilities over several days, disrupting air travel and prompting security warnings and international condemnation.

The attacks over several days, reported at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport, have caused civilian casualties, injuries and material damage. Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for several of the strikes, prompting the Saudi-led military coalition to vow retaliation.

On Thursday, October 8, attacks targeting Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed three Saudi citizens and injured several others, according to reports. Those killed included Saudia captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami. A Saudia aircraft was also damaged while parked at the airport, with no passengers on board at the time.

King Khalid International Airport on Saturday issued an advisory urging travellers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.

“Please contact your airline directly and confirm your flight status before heading to the airport,” the airport said in a statement posted on its official X account.

Flights cancelled across the region

The attacks have disrupted regional air travel, with several airlines cancelling services to Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh scheduled for October 9 and 10. Six services were cancelled on October 9, covering three round trips between Zayed International Airport and Riyadh, followed by two more flights on October 10. The airline said the situation remained dynamic and further schedule changes were possible.

Dubai-based flydubai cancelled flights to Riyadh and Yanbu through October 10, while services to Abha were cancelled through October 11. The airline said it was monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities.

Qatar Airways also cancelled additional flights between Doha and Riyadh in both directions on October 11, following disruptions on October 9 and 10. The airline advised passengers to check its website or mobile app for the latest updates and said passenger and crew safety remained its priority.

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