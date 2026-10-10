Abbas Postpones Palestinian Legislative Elections To September 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday decreed that presidential and legislative elections both be held on September 11, 2027, postponing the previously scheduled legislative polls, according to official Palestinian media.

"Abbas issued a presidential decree on Saturday calling for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections to be held on September 11, 2027," his office said in a statement published by the Wafa news agency.

The legislative polls, which the international community has strongly advocated for, had been due to take place on November 28 this year, while a presidential vote had been expected in early 2027.

