Kuwait Airways Cancels Kuwait-Riyadh Flights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait Airways announced the cancellation of two flights between Kuwait and Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, due to the closure of King Khalid International Airport amid the security situation.

The cancelled flights are KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and KU776 from Riyadh to Kuwait.

The airline urged passengers to check their flight status for the latest updates as notifications and text messages will be sent to the mobile numbers registered in passengers' bookings to inform them of any changes.

Passengers are also advised to follow Kuwait Airways' official channels for the latest information