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Trump To Decide 'Very Quickly' If To Join Saudi Strikes Against Houthis

Trump To Decide 'Very Quickly' If To Join Saudi Strikes Against Houthis


Date: 2026-10-10 02:27:53

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would soon decide whether to join Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthis after an attack on Riyadh's international airport.

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"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We move very quickly."

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The Peninsula

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