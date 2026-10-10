Trump To Decide 'Very Quickly' If To Join Saudi Strikes Against Houthis
Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would soon decide whether to join Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthis after an attack on Riyadh's international airport.Read Also
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"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We move very quickly."
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