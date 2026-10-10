UK Zoo Says 'Serious Incident' In Tiger Enclosure
London: A UK wildlife park on Saturday said a "serious incident" had taken place at its tiger enclosure, triggering the closure of the attraction.
Emergency services were reportedly called to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near the northern city of Doncaster at around 1.30 pm (1230 GMT).
"We can confirm that a serious incident has occurred today at the tiger enclosure," the park said in a statement on X.
The wildlife park had closed as a result of the incident and would remain closed on Sunday, it added.
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