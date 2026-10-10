Freight Train Derails In Western Croatia, Causing Heavy Material Damage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Zaghreb: A freight train carrying grain derailed near the Meja railway station in western Croatia on Saturday morning, causing heavy material damage but no casualties, according to the national broadcaster Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT).

The accident occurred at approximately 9:25am local time (0725 GMT) as the train, operated by the carrier Transagent, was traveling toward the Adriatic port city of Rijeka, according to HZ Infrastruktura (Croatian Railways Infrastructure). 11 wagons plunged into a ravine, while the locomotive and two wagons remained at the station.

Prior to the derailment, the train driver notified the dispatcher that the brakes had failed, and he was unable to stop the train, HZ Infrastruktura said.

The Meja railway station, located about 15 kilometers east of Rijeka, has sustained significant damage, and the affected railway line has been closed to all traffic.

An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.