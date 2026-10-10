Qatar Participates In Istanbul Justice Summit 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the Istanbul Justice Summit 2026, hosted by the Republic of Turkiye.

Qatar was represented at the summit by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs Amer Saeed AlGhafri, in the presence of HE Consul General of the State of Qatar in Istanbul Dr. Nayef bin Jassim Al Abduljabbar.

The summit provided an international platform for decision-makers, experts, and specialists to exchange expertise and insights as well as to discuss shared challenges and explore the future of justice and legal systems amid rapid global change.

The international event's sessions addressed key themes and priority issues, including international humanitarian law, human rights, international arbitration, and the future of the legal profession, in addition to examining rapid technological advances, artificial intelligence applications, cybercrime, and mechanisms for delivering justice in the digital age.

Qatar's participation in the summit reflects the Ministry of Justice's commitment to exchanging successful international experiences and expertise, contributing actively to specialized discussions on the future of justice and modern legislation, and drawing on leading practices to advance the justice sector in line with the State's strategic direction to build an advanced legal system that supports sustainable development and keeps pace with global developments.