Clearance Companies Process Over 808,000 Customs Declarations Till September 2026 - AOCTC

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Clearance companies operating in Jordan processed 808,866 customs declarations covering all customs statuses during the first nine months of 2026, the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC) announced.

The association said the companies completed the relevant procedures at customs and border centres across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to statistical data compiled by the AOCTC, the Aqaba Customs Directorate, which comprises the Aqaba Customs Centre, Passenger Ferry Terminal Customs Centre, and the Al Durrah and Wadi Araba border crossings, recorded the highest number of declarations at 183,934.

Al Omari Customs Centre, which links Jordan with Saudi Arabia, ranked second with 174,415 declarations, followed by the Airport Clearance Customs Centres in Amman and Zizya with 123,456 declarations.

The Amman Customs Centre processed 75,207 declarations, while the Jaber Customs Centre, which links Jordan with Syria, handled 67,470.

The Zarqa Free Zone Customs Centres, covering goods and vehicles, processed 48,856 declarations, while the E-Commerce Customs Centre handled 35,037. The remaining declarations were recorded at other customs and border centres across the Kingdom.

Citing official figures, the association also reported that 438 vessels docked at the Aqaba Container Terminal during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 446 during the same period last year.

Despite the decline in vessel calls, the terminal handled 786,949 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 738,353 in the corresponding period of 2025, marking a 7 per cent increase.

The number of laden inbound containers reached 411,244, compared with 370,531 a year earlier, an increase of 11 per cent. Laden outbound containers totalled 77,328.

Meanwhile, the number of ships docking at Aqaba's main ports and completing unloading operations reached 1,274 during the January-September period, up from 1,183 in the same period last year, an increase of 8 per cent.

Of these, 320 ships docked at Aqaba Main Port, compared with 290 a year earlier, representing a 10 per cent increase. The Oil and Gas Port received 126 ships, up from 91, an increase of 38 per cent.

The Passenger Port received 828 ships, compared with 802 during the same period last year, marking a 3 per cent increase.

Cargo handling at Aqaba's main ports totalled 10,878,955 tonnes during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 7,342,816 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 48 per cent.

The total covered cargo handled at the main port, the oil and gas facilities, and the passenger terminal.

The association also reported that the Aqaba hub recorded the highest volume of movements across land border crossings and customs centres, at 699,296, followed by the Al Omari Customs Centre with 442,181.

The Jaber Customs Centre recorded 367,011 movements, while the Al Karameh Customs Centre registered 330,711. Other centres recorded varying numbers of movements.

The association further noted that 61,116 vehicles were processed through the Zarqa Free Zone during the same period.

Of these, 22,905 vehicles entered the local market, including 5,787 petrol-powered vehicles, 4,019 diesel vehicles, 5,823 hybrids and 7,276 electric vehicles. The remaining 38,211 vehicles were exported outside the Kingdom, Petra reported.