ٍٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Mongolian falcon was sold for approximately $373,000 on Friday evening during an auction at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026, setting a record price for a Mongolian falcon at the event.The fifth auction evening featured three young Mongolian falcons and generated total sales of approximately $440,000.The first falcon sold for about $40,000, followed by a second for about $27,000. Bidding on the final lot opened at about $27,000 before rising to approximately $373,000.For the second consecutive year, the exhibition has dedicated a space to Mongolian falcons, reflecting strong interest among falconers in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Known for their large size, long wingspan, endurance and varied plumage, Mongolian falcons have become a notable attraction for visitors and enthusiasts.The live auction allows falconers to inspect the falcons and bid on them directly, while contributing to the exhibition's international participation and bringing together the global falconry community.Organized by the National Center for Falcons, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 is being held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, under the theme“A Destination for Everyone.” The event concludes on Saturday and features falconry, hunting, outdoor activities, adventure and a range of visitor experiences.

Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026

SFC

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$373,000 Mongolian Falcon Sale Highlights Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 News Provided By ELAQAT October 10, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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