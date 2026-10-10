Quady3d AI Announces Browser Workspace For Text-To-3D And Image-To-3D Creation

Quady3D AI supports text, image, sketch and multi-view 3D generation in a browser workspace.

The web application combines AI 3D generation, model selection and interactive previews for game assets, product concepts and figurines.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quady3D AI has announced the availability of its browser-based workspace for generating and reviewing 3D models from text descriptions and visual references. Available at , the application brings text, image, sketch and multiple-image workflows into a single interface for creators exploring game assets, product concepts, characters and figurines.The workspace brings together access to AI 3D model families including Rodin, Meshy, Hunyuan3D, Tripo, TRELLIS, Seed3D and Hi3D. Creators can select among the available models within the same interface, with supported inputs, generation options and output formats varying by model.The workspace is designed around the early stages of 3D creation, when a creator has an idea or reference but still needs to evaluate its shape from different angles. A written description, a single image, a drawing or several consistent views of the same object can serve as the starting point for a generated 3D draft.Users choose an available AI generation model and its supported settings before starting a job. The interface shows the credit cost before submission, while model-specific options can include geometry detail and texture settings. The source material, generation settings, job progress, interactive preview and available output files remain together in the workspace.After generation, users can rotate the result in the browser to inspect its silhouette, proportions and surfaces. This review step helps creators compare a draft with the original reference and decide what needs further editing. Available files depend on the selected model and generation settings; a completed job may provide formats such as GLB, OBJ or STL where supported.Quady3D also provides examples and workflow guidance for taking generated assets into later production steps. Game projects may require adjustments to geometry, materials or rigging. Product visualization and character work can involve additional editing in tools such as Blender, while 3D printing requires checks for scale, gaps and thin parts before a mesh is prepared for slicing.Generated models are intended as starting points for inspection and refinement. A single reference image does not describe every hidden surface, and the resulting geometry or textures may need cleanup. The workspace makes it possible to review these details before choosing how to continue with an asset.New users can receive 30 one-time welcome credits after email verification to explore generation and interactive previews. The welcome credits do not renew monthly. Full AI 3D downloads require a paid credit pack or subscription, and generation costs vary by model and settings. Current plan details are available at /pricing.About Quady3D AIQuady3D AI operates Quady3D, a web application for creating and inspecting AI-generated 3D assets from images, text, sketches and multiple views. The company provides a browser workspace that combines generation options, reference material, model previews and available files, with supporting guides for creative and technical workflows.

Tover Wu

Quady3D AI

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Quady3D AI Announces Browser Workspace for Text-to-3D and Image-to-3D Creation News Provided By Quady3D AI October 10, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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