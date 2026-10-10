TCB Drones Announces Next Level Accelerator And Multi-State Expansion Plans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Steffanie Rivers outlines plans for drone business development, networking events and a Savannah pilot market to guide future expansion.

- Steffanie Rivers

LONOKE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TCB Drones announced plans to expand its business through an integrated strategy connecting drone education, entrepreneurship support, business networking and future market development.

The strategy includes the Next Level Drone Accelerator Program, the Next Level Drones & Dollars Networking Event and a proposed Market Licensing Program. Together, these initiatives are intended to help aspiring and existing drone professionals turn technical skills into business opportunities.

Founded by FAA-certified drone pilot and entrepreneur Steffanie Rivers, TCB Drones is building on its foundation in drone education and FAA Part 107 preparation.

“Training someone to become certified is important, but certification alone does not build a business,” Rivers said.“Our next phase is about helping people understand the relationships, business development, positioning and opportunities that can help them turn drone knowledge into something sustainable.”

NEXT LEVEL DRONE ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

The Next Level Drone Accelerator Program is being developed to help aspiring and existing drone entrepreneurs build and grow businesses around their skills.

Planned topics include business positioning, revenue development, sales, relationship building, strategic partnerships, marketing, professional communication, commercial drone opportunities and business systems.

The accelerator will complement technical drone education with practical business-development support, helping participants understand how to position their services, develop relationships and prepare for commercial opportunities.

NEXT LEVEL DRONES & DOLLARS NETWORKING EVENT

The Next Level Drones & Dollars Networking Event will bring together drone professionals, aspiring pilots, entrepreneurs and business leaders for an in-person networking experience.

Attendees will have opportunities to build relationships, discuss commercial uses for drone technology, explore potential partnerships and learn about upcoming TCB Drones programs.

The event will also introduce the company's broader vision for connecting education, entrepreneurship and business development.

FOUR AREAS OF GROWTH

TCB Drones is organizing its Next Level strategy around four connected areas:

. Education - Drone training and FAA Part 107 preparation.

. Acceleration - Entrepreneurship and business-development support through the Next Level Drone Accelerator Program.

. Connection - Networking and relationship development through Next Level Drones & Dollars.

. Expansion - Development of a proposed structure for independently operated TCB Drones markets.

Together, these areas are intended to create a broader pathway for individuals seeking to apply their drone skills in business.

SAVANNAH IDENTIFIED AS PILOT EXPANSION MARKET

TCB Drones is developing Savannah, Georgia, as its initial pilot expansion market. This initiative will help the company evaluate and refine its market-launch process before pursuing additional territories.

The company has identified 10 priority states for future outreach and market-development discussions: Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

These states represent potential expansion markets. Their inclusion does not confirm a location opening or the availability of territory.

Prospective local operators would be evaluated based on their qualifications, business experience, market readiness, and compatibility with TCB Drones brand standards.

MARKET LICENSING PROGRAM UNDER DEVELOPMENT

TCB Drones is developing a proposed Market Licensing Program that could allow qualified entrepreneurs to operate independently owned businesses using approved TCB Drones branding and intellectual property.

Final program terms, territory requirements, financial requirements, and operator responsibilities will be established before additional markets are awarded.

The proposed structure remains under development and subject to final review.

CONNECTING DRONE SKILLS WITH BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

TCB Drones' expansion strategy extends beyond enrollment in drone classes. Its planned initiatives connect drone technology with entrepreneurship, professional relationships, workforce development and commercial applications.

“The vision is bigger than opening additional locations,” Rivers said.“We want to create an ecosystem where people can learn, build relationships, develop businesses and identify opportunities in an industry that continues to grow.”

PROGRAM AND MARKET INTEREST

TCB Drones is preparing a dedicated application for individuals interested in the Next Level Drone Accelerator Program, future networking events, potential market opportunities, and drone education resources.

To request information, visit:



Applications will be reviewed as programs and market opportunities become available. Submission does not guarantee acceptance or territory approval.

ABOUT TCB DRONES

TCB Drones is a Texas-based drone education and professional-services company founded by Steffanie Rivers. The company provides drone education, FAA Part 107 preparation, and professional services while developing initiatives that connect drone technology with entrepreneurship, business development, and community impact.

KEVIN D WILLIAMS

TEAM VISION LLC

+1 5019524331

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TCB Drones Announces Next Level Accelerator and Multi-State Expansion Plans News Provided By TEAM VISION LLC October 10, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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