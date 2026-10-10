U.S. Aquaculture Offers A Sustainable Answer To Global Seafood Production Challenges

National Aquaculture Association calls for greater recognition and expansion of responsible American aquaculture

- Caitlyn Czajkowski, National Aquaculture AssociationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In response to recent reporting on environmental and labor concerns associated with international fish farming and seafood supply chains, the National Aquaculture Association (NAA) is emphasizing the importance of expanding responsible, well-regulated aquaculture production in the United States.The recent reporting involving forced labor, unsustainable fishing practices, and environmental degradation overseas warrants serious attention. However, these practices should not be used to characterize an entire global sector that includes wholly diverse species, production systems, and regulatory environments.American aquaculture operates within a well-established framework of comprehensive federal and state environmental regulations, with producers raising finfish, shellfish, seaweed, and other aquatic species using a wide range of production methods. Advances in feed technology, production efficiency, environmental monitoring, and sustainable farming practices continue to strengthen the sector.“Serious problems in poorly regulated international supply chains should not be used to discredit responsible American aquaculture producers who operate under some of the world's most stringent environmental and regulatory standards” said Caitlyn Czajkowski, Executive Director of the National Aquaculture Association.“The United States has the regulatory framework, scientific expertise, and responsible producers needed to safely expand sustainable aquaculture production. We should be growing more seafood here at home, not allowing the failures of irresponsible operations overseas to define our sector.”Aquaculture feed innovation is an important part of that progress. The sector continues to develop alternatives to traditional marine-derived feed ingredients, including algae-based oils, plant proteins, and other emerging technologies that have significantly reduced dependence on wild-caught fish, while supporting healthy aquatic animal production.Responsible aquafeed sourcing is also supported by independent certification programs, including Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). These programs establish environmental and sourcing requirements for certified feed manufacturers. BAP standards include requirements addressing the responsible sourcing and traceability of fishmeal and fish oil.Scientific research also provides important context for concerns about the depletion of wild fish populations used in aquaculture feed. A 2022 peer-reviewed study led by University of Washington fisheries scientist Ray Hilborn examined scientifically assessed small pelagic fish stocks representing approximately 60% of the global catch of these species. Researchers found that average stock abundance and fishing pressure had remained relatively stable since 1970, although conditions varied among regions and individual fisheries. Additional analysis of 137 forage fish stocks, representing more than 22 million metric tons in average annual catch, found that average fishing pressure had declined below levels associated with maximum sustainable yield, while average stock abundance remained near or above sustainable reference levels.Improvements in aquaculture feed efficiency also demonstrate the sector's progress. According to IFFO, the Marine Ingredients Organisation, the fish-in/fish-out ratio for Atlantic salmon production declined from 3.21 in 2000 to 0.96 in 2020. For marine finfish, the ratio declined from 1.74 to 0.75 over the same period, reflecting substantial reductions in the quantity of wild fish required to produce farmed fish.The United States imports more than 80% of the seafood Americans consume. This dangerous dependence on foreign seafood is unnecessary, environmentally costly, and leaves American consumers reliant on international supply chains operating under vastly different safety and regulatory standards. We should be producing more seafood in America, under strong American environmental and labor protections, rather than outsourcing its production and the responsibility for how it is raised.“Expanding American aquaculture is part of the solution to the environmental and supply chain challenges highlighted in recent reporting” Czajkowski added.“Supporting responsible domestic seafood production strengthens US food security, contributes greatly to rural and coastal economies, and gives American consumers affordable access to nutritious seafood produced under well established environmental and regulatory standards.”NAA supports continued innovation, responsible sourcing, and science-based policies that encourage the sustainable growth of American aquaculture.Media ContactMaria SmithsonNational Aquaculture Association...704-905-3577About the National Aquaculture AssociationThe National Aquaculture Association is the national trade association representing the diverse interests of U.S. aquaculture, including producers, suppliers, researchers, and allied businesses. NAA advocates for a sustainable, profitable, and environmentally responsible American aquaculture sector.

Maria E Smithson

National Aquaculture Association

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U.S. Aquaculture Offers a Sustainable Answer to Global Seafood Production Challenges News Provided By National Aquaculture Association October 10, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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