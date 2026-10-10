Gujarat Local Body Polls Tomorrow Gandhinagar Civic Body In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) Voting will be held across Gujarat on Sunday for all 44 seats of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), elections to the Okha and Thara municipalities, and bypolls to seven vacant seats in other local bodies, with the results scheduled to be declared on October 13.

The contest in Gandhinagar, the state capital, will see 130 candidates vying for seats across 11 wards, with the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) among the main contenders.

In Okha municipality, elections will be held for 32 of the 36 seats spread across nine wards, as four seats have been won uncontested.

A total of 75 candidates are in the fray for the seats going to the polls. In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, 59 candidates will contest 24 seats across six wards.

Bypolls will also be held for one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities, besides one seat each in the Devbhumi Dwarka district panchayat and the Paddhari, Satlasana and Harij taluka panchayats.

Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) said extensive police deployment and patrolling arrangements had been made, particularly at polling stations classified as sensitive and hyper-sensitive.

The commission said the administrative and police machinery had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that polling was conducted in an orderly atmosphere.

It appealed to voters to cooperate with the authorities and expressed hope that the elections would be conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Counting of votes for the elections and bypolls will take place on October 13. The Gandhinagar contest will also be watched against the backdrop of the 2021 civic elections, when the BJP won 41 of the corporation's 44 seats.

The Congress secured two seats, and the AAP won one. Both Congress councillors subsequently resigned and joined the BJP, taking the ruling party's tally to 43.

The latest round of civic elections follows polls to 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat in April, excluding Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The BJP won a majority of seats, while the Congress finished second and the AAP made limited gains.