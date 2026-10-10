Nagaland Cabinet Appreciates PM Modi's Focus On Northeast Development

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 10 (IANS) The Nagaland Cabinet on Saturday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued focus on the development of the Northeastern region through various initiatives, including the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE).

The Cabinet noted that these initiatives had helped address critical development gaps across the Northeastern states by improving connectivity and healthcare and education infrastructure, generating livelihood opportunities, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

The Scheme for Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SASCI) to provide long-term, interest-free loans to states to accelerate capital expenditure and development was appreciated which has led to creation and upgradation of roads, bridges, and other important public infrastructure across the country.

The state Cabinet noted and acknowledged the progress made by Nagaland in different spheres under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, a statement of the Home Department said.

The Cabinet appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister for Viksit Bharat@2047, which provides an inspiring national roadmap towards a developed, prosperous and self-reliant India. The Cabinet, among others, made a special mention of the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for Swachh Bharat- a nationwide mission for cleanliness and sanitation as a people's movement, with sustained emphasis on dignity, public health and environmental protection, the statement said.

It said that the Cabinet appreciated the Digital India campaign for the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy, which has expanded digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital payments through UPI, digital identity and authentication and paperless service delivery that has transformed everyday transactions and strengthened financial inclusion.

The Cabinet appreciated the Prime Minister's continued support in addressing the longstanding Naga political issue. The Framework Agreement of 2015 with the NSCN (IM) and the Agreed Position of 2017 with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups marked important milestones in the pursuit of a negotiated and peaceful resolution.

The recent appointment of Ajit Lal as the interlocutor of the Government of India in the peace talks with the Naga groups and the decision to constitute a Talk Team headed/led by a Minister or a group of Ministers further demonstrates the clear and committed approach towards achieving an early, honourable and mutually acceptable solution of the long-pending Naga political issue under the leadership and vision of the Prime Minister.

To address the longstanding aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland, on February 5 (2026), a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by the Government of India, the Government of Nagaland and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) for the constitution of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA).

The Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on September 1, 2026 and unanimously passed on September 3, 2026. On June 11 (2026), a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Governments of India, Assam and Nagaland to facilitate exploration and production activities of oil and natural gas in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the Nagaland-Assam border.

The MoU seeks to facilitate investment and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the region and create opportunities for employment, revenue generation and economic development. The Cabinet expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for implementation of the three critical projects of the state. The projects include establishment of the first-ever Medical College in the state, commissioning of the second railway station in Nagaland at Shokhuvi, after a gap of more than 100 years, and the ongoing extension of the railway line to Zubza and four-laning of Dimapur-Kohima National Highway.