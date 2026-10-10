Hema Malini, Saira Banu Extend Heartfelt Wishes On Rekha's Birthday

Veteran Bollywood actresses Hema Malini and Saira Banu extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the ever-graceful Rekha, celebrating the legendary star's enduring charm and her journey.

Saira Banu's Heartfelt Tribute

In an Instagram post, Hema Malini shared a video montage comprising pictures of herself with Rekha as she reflected on their years-long friendship.“Happy birthday dear Rekha. God bless you always with joy, good health and prosperity,” she wrote.

Veteran actor Saira Banu penned a long note to celebrate Rekha's special day, while also sharing warm moments that capture their bond.“I was particularly touched to learn of the admiration you have expressed for my beloved Sahib, Dilip Kumar. It gives me immense happiness to know that the values he held so dear - sincerity, simplicity and an unwavering commitment to one's own self - resonated with you, too. For Sahib, acting was always an art that demanded complete honesty of the soul, and I believe that this honesty is what makes an artiste truly timeless,” she wrote.

Saira Banu lauded Rekha's performance as Umrao Jaan as she continued,“Your portrayal of Umrao Jaan, with its delicate poetry and profound emotional depth, remains a treasured jewel in the crown of Indian cinema. You have brought such individuality to every chapter of your journey, and it is wonderful to see how audiences continue to cherish you across generations.”

She concluded the post with all her greetings and prayers on her birthday.“On your birthday, dear Rekha, I send you my warmest affection and heartfelt prayers for good health, peace and happiness. May you always be surrounded by the love and admiration that your remarkable journey has earned you. Stay blessed, and may your light continue to shine, as beautifully and uniquely as it always has,” she added.

A Look at Rekha's Iconic Career

Rekha is known for her iconic portrayals in cinema. She began her acting career at a very young age and eventually climbed her way to the top. She has worked in iconic Bollywood films like 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Khubsoorat', 'Silsila', 'Khoon Bhari Maang' and many more.

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