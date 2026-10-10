Sharadiya Navratri: CM Dhami Extends Greetings To People Of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, wishing them happiness, prosperity and a blessed life, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Navratri message on women's respect

In his message issued on the eve of Navratri, Dhami said that worshipping the various forms of Goddess Durga holds special significance during the festival. He said the nine-day festival inspires people to worship and respect women, symbolising their importance in society while reflecting Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the tradition of Kanya Pujan during Navratri, stating that it is closely associated with respecting and honouring girl children.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Camp

Dhami participated in a multi-purpose camp organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Kshatriya Chetna Manch on Tapovan Road in Dehradun. During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected stalls set up by various departments and distributed agricultural equipment, mushroom mini-kits, and Mahalakshmi and Kishori kits provided by the Women and Child Development Department to beneficiaries, a release said.

Directives on public grievances

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely resolution of public grievances received at these camps on a priority basis.

He said that wherever a complaint requires more time to resolve, the complainant must be clearly informed about the process and the expected timeline.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that people do not have to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done.

Dhami said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan has been underway in Uttarakhand since September 17, the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

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