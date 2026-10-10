UAE GDP Advances 0.4% Despite Second-Quarter Contraction Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe UAE economy expanded by 0.4 per cent in the first half of 2026, reaching Dh961.9 billion in real gross domestic product, as non-oil activities sustained growth despite a contraction during the second quarter.
Figures released on Friday by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) showed that non-oil GDP increased by 1.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025, lifting its contribution to the national economy to 79.2 per cent from 78.1 per cent a year earlier.
The figures also revealed pressure on economic activity during April-June, when real GDP declined by 2.1 per cent year on year to Dh476.9 billion. Non-oil activities contracted by 1.1 per cent during the quarter, reflecting disruptions affecting tourism, transport and trade.
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