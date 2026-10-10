UAE Prosecutors Identify Airport Terminal As Hijack Target Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiUnited Arab Emirates prosecutors say a flydubai co-pilot who attacked the captain of a passenger aircraft intended to crash the jet into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in a suicide operation.
Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said on Friday that Hammam al-Hammami, a 29-year-old citizen of Oman, had admitted planning to seize control of the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight and cause the greatest possible loss of life. The suspect remains in UAE custody while investigators examine his account and the circumstances surrounding the attempted hijacking.
The September 30 attack occurred as flight FZ1073 crossed Saudi airspace. Prosecutors said al-Hammami struck captain Smit Machchhar repeatedly with an emergency axe kept inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the reinforced cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the co-pilot.
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