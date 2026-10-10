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Airtel Money Slips Beneath Flotation Price In London Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-10 02:14:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Airtel Money shares dropped below their initial public offering price on Friday as the African payments business made a subdued London market debut despite demand for its shares substantially exceeding supply.

The stock rose briefly to £2 before retreating to £1.93, three pence below the £1.96 offer price. That represented a decline of approximately 1.5% from the flotation price, reversing the modest gains recorded earlier during conditional trading.

The offering valued Airtel Mobile Commerce, the business operating as Airtel Money, at approximately £5.3 billion, equivalent to $7 billion. Its arrival represented one of London's largest flotations in years and provided an important test of investor appetite for new listings on the exchange.

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The Arabian Post

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