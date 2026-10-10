Airtel Money Slips Beneath Flotation Price In London Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Airtel Money shares dropped below their initial public offering price on Friday as the African payments business made a subdued London market debut despite demand for its shares substantially exceeding supply.

The stock rose briefly to £2 before retreating to £1.93, three pence below the £1.96 offer price. That represented a decline of approximately 1.5% from the flotation price, reversing the modest gains recorded earlier during conditional trading.

The offering valued Airtel Mobile Commerce, the business operating as Airtel Money, at approximately £5.3 billion, equivalent to $7 billion. Its arrival represented one of London's largest flotations in years and provided an important test of investor appetite for new listings on the exchange.

<p>Existing minority shareholders sold 270 million shares at the fixed offer price, generating proceeds of approximately £529 million, or $703 million. The transaction was a secondary sale, meaning the money went to selling investors rather than providing fresh capital directly to Airtel Money.</p> <p>Demand for the offering was several times the number of shares available. The contrast between the oversubscribed sale and the weaker trading performance highlighted the distinction between institutional demand during an allocation process and prices investors were prepared to pay once trading began.</p> <p>Dealogic data ranked the transaction as London's largest initial public offering since Fermi's dual listing in September 2025. The flotation followed a prolonged downturn in the British market for new share issues, with companies often favouring other exchanges or postponing planned offerings.</p> <p>Airtel Africa, the telecommunications group that controls Airtel Money, did not sell shares through the transaction and will remain its majority shareholder. The parent company's London-listed shares also came under pressure on Friday, falling about 6% during a wider decline among telecommunications stocks.</p> See also Flydubai halts Israel flights during FZ1073 investigation <p>That sector weakness followed SpaceX's acquisition of telecommunications spectrum in the United States, which prompted concerns about the competitive implications for established operators. The broader sell-off complicated assessments of how much Airtel Africa's decline reflected its subsidiary's market debut.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The offer included shares sold by minority investors, among them investors associated with Mastercard and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund. The company's final offering terms also provided for an over-allotment option covering up to 27 million additional existing shares, potentially increasing the total number sold.</p> <p>Airtel Money confirmed that 8 million of the 270 million shares offered would be allocated to retail investors. The flotation also attracted a commitment from the International Finance Corporation to purchase approximately 34.3 million shares for £67.2 million.</p> <p>Ian Ferrao, Airtel Money's chief executive, described the London listing as an important stage in the company's development and said investor support reflected confidence in its business model and the growth potential of African economies.</p> <p>The company's operations span 13 African countries, serving approximately 53 million monthly active users through a network of more than 2.3 million agents. Its services include domestic and international money transfers, merchant payments, savings, credit, insurance and other financial products accessed through mobile phones.</p> <p>Those activities give the company exposure to growing demand for digital financial services, particularly among customers who rely on mobile networks for everyday transactions. Its business also serves merchants and institutions requiring payment collection and disbursement facilities.</p> <p>The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of approximately $676 million for the financial year ending in March, a measure watched by investors assessing the valuation attached to the newly traded shares.</p> See also Hormuz vessel strike compounds Saudi pipeline disruption <p>Britain has adjusted its listing regulations to encourage companies to choose London, including changes designed to give listed businesses greater flexibility. The Airtel Money transaction therefore carries significance beyond the company itself as the exchange seeks to rebuild its pipeline of public offerings.</p> <p>The company said the planned free float could make its shares eligible for inclusion in major FTSE indices, subject to the relevant criteria. Such eligibility does not guarantee index membership, which depends on factors including market capitalisation, liquidity and the rules applied during scheduled index reviews by administrators.</p> <p>Friday's dealings were conditional, allowing allocated investors to trade ahead of formal admission. Unconditional trading on the London Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on 14 October, subject to completion of the admission process.</p> <p>The shares trade under the ticker AMC. Under the announced arrangements, Airtel Money and its selling shareholders face a 180-day restriction on further share disposals following admission, while directors are subject to a 365-day lock-up, with specified exceptions.</p> <h2></h2>