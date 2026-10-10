Tokyo Court Extends Publicity Rights To Human Voices Arabian Post
The Tokyo District Court ruled on 30 September that a voice, like a person's image, can embody an individual's identity and possess commercial value. However, it dismissed voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda's request to remove videos from TikTok because the disputed material had already been deleted.
Presiding judge Aya Takahashi held that unauthorised use of a distinctive voice could infringe publicity rights when undertaken solely to exploit its ability to attract customers or audiences. The judgment is understood to be Japan's first judicial recognition that voices can fall within this form of protection.
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