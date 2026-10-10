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Viral Rumpelstiltskin Dance Traced To AI Creation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-10 02:14:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> A viral video showing a sinister-looking Rumpelstiltskin dancing around a frightened woman has been identified as an artificial intelligence creation, ending speculation that the footage originated from a forgotten fantasy film.

The clip, widely circulated on TikTok, Instagram and X, depicts a diminutive, curly-haired figure tiptoeing through a barn filled with straw. Its combination of vintage cinematography, unsettling facial expressions and comic movements has generated widespread attention, while prompting questions about the character's origins.

The footage was originally published on Instagram on August 27, 2026, through a collaboration involving accounts operated by Stroinaya, Neuroferma and Anna Glinskaya. The production was designed to demonstrate how generative artificial intelligence could recreate the appearance of fantasy films made during the 1980s.

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The Arabian Post

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