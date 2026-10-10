Treasury Term Premium Surge Unsettles US Bond Investors Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Wall Street is confronting a fresh source of pressure on US government bonds as the extra compensation investors demand for holding longer-term debt climbs to its highest level in more than a decade.

The so-called term premium on 10-year Treasury securities has risen by roughly 40 basis points since mid-September to about 0.98%, according to a model maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is its highest reading since 2014 and helps explain why borrowing costs have continued rising despite uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

The increase exceeds the roughly 30-basis-point rise in benchmark 10-year yields over the same period, suggesting that changing perceptions of long-term risk, rather than expectations for short-term interest rates alone, have been driving the latest phase of the selloff.

<p>Treasury yields retreated from their peaks towards the end of the week, offering some relief. On Friday, the 10-year yield traded around 5.25%, below the approximately 5.37% reached earlier in the week. The 30-year yield was near 5.60%, after touching approximately 5.73%.</p> <p>Those elevated levels nevertheless threaten to keep financing expensive for households, businesses and the federal government. Treasury yields influence mortgage rates, corporate borrowing costs and valuations across financial markets, making a sustained increase in long-term risk compensation significant beyond government securities.</p> <p>The term premium represents the additional return investors require to hold a longer-maturity bond rather than repeatedly reinvest in shorter-dated debt. It reflects uncertainties surrounding future inflation, interest rates, fiscal policy and the balance between bond supply and demand.</p> See also Middle East downturn pulls global air demand lower <p>Unlike a quoted market yield, the premium cannot be observed directly. Economists estimate it using statistical models that separate expected short-term rates from compensation for bearing longer-term risks. Different methodologies can produce different estimates, making the direction of the change more informative than any single reading.</p> <p>The New York Fed's Adrian, Crump and Moench model has become a widely followed reference point. Its estimates are research measures rather than official policy forecasts or statements from the Federal Open Market Committee.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The shift has sharpened concerns that the bond market faces pressures beyond the central bank's immediate control. A decline in expected policy rates would not necessarily deliver a corresponding fall in longer-term yields if investors continued demanding greater protection against uncertainty.</p> <p>The latest rise follows months of market turbulence linked to the conflict involving Iran, elevated energy prices and renewed inflation concerns. Higher oil prices have complicated the outlook for consumer prices and monetary policy, while substantial borrowing requirements have intensified scrutiny of debt markets.</p> <p>Longer-term Treasuries are particularly sensitive to changes in required yields because their fixed payments extend further into the future. Rising yields therefore translate into larger price declines for existing bonds with long maturities, potentially reinforcing losses for funds and institutions holding them.</p> <p>Other market mechanisms may amplify the pressure. As interest rates rise, homeowners become less inclined to refinance mortgages, extending the expected duration of mortgage-backed securities. Investors managing that additional exposure may sell Treasuries or adjust derivatives positions, adding to volatility.</p> <p>Corporate debt issuance, including financing for artificial intelligence infrastructure, has also increased competition for investor capital. Hedging associated with large bond offerings can contribute to selling in Treasury markets, although the scale of its impact varies with market conditions.</p> See also Abu Dhabi introduces Gulf-first digital skills card <p>There are countervailing signs. Demand at the Treasury's 30-year bond auction on Thursday helped calm concerns about investors' willingness to absorb longer-dated government debt. The auction recorded a bid-to-cover ratio of about 2.54, indicating bids substantially exceeded the amount sold.</p> <p>Higher yields also make newly issued bonds more attractive to income-focused investors, potentially encouraging purchases after steep price declines. That demand may help stabilise trading even if broader concerns about inflation and government financing remain unresolved.</p> <p>For market participants, the distinction between expectations for Federal Reserve policy and the term premium is increasingly important. Both influence the yield paid by the Treasury, but they respond to different forces and may move in opposite directions. Consequently, traders are examining whether changes in inflation expectations, debt supply and investor appetite explain the divergence between shorter and longer maturities. That assessment also matters for banks, pension funds and insurers managing interest-rate exposure across portfolios.</p> <p>The New York Fed publishes term-premium estimates across Treasury maturities from one to ten years, using a framework developed by economists Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump and Emanuel Moench. The series includes daily and monthly observations.</p> <h2></h2>