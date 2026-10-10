Hurricane Isaias Batters Florida Coast, Disrupts Gulf Energy Arabian Post
The hurricane made landfall near Destin in Florida's Panhandle on Friday as a Category 2 storm, carrying maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its arrival followed rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico, where offshore energy operators suspended substantial oil and natural gas production.
More than 726,000 electricity customers were without power across affected areas of Florida and Alabama as the storm moved inland. Fallen trees, damaged utility infrastructure and flooded roads complicated restoration efforts, while dangerous conditions forced emergency services in several counties to suspend some operations temporarily.
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