Hurricane Isaias Batters Florida Coast, Disrupts Gulf Energy Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Hurricane Isaias struck Florida's Gulf Coast with destructive winds and heavy rainfall, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity as emergency crews confronted flooding, fallen trees and damaged power lines across the southeastern United States.

The hurricane made landfall near Destin in Florida's Panhandle on Friday as a Category 2 storm, carrying maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its arrival followed rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico, where offshore energy operators suspended substantial oil and natural gas production.

More than 726,000 electricity customers were without power across affected areas of Florida and Alabama as the storm moved inland. Fallen trees, damaged utility infrastructure and flooded roads complicated restoration efforts, while dangerous conditions forced emergency services in several counties to suspend some operations temporarily.

<p>The National Hurricane Center warned that storm surges, damaging winds and torrential rainfall could continue threatening coastal and inland communities even as Isaias weakened after landfall. Water levels along vulnerable stretches of coastline were forecast to rise several feet above normal, with flooding particularly dangerous around bays, rivers and low-lying settlements.</p> <p>Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared emergencies covering 27 counties and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Authorities warned that fallen electrical cables, blocked roads and submerged infrastructure could create additional hazards after the strongest winds had passed.</p> <p>Pensacola and surrounding communities experienced widespread disruption as trees and electricity poles fell across streets. Floodwater made several roads impassable, while damaged buildings and interrupted utility services added to difficulties confronting residents and emergency personnel.</p> See also Republican candidates press Trump to end Iran war <p>Emergency management agencies warned against travelling through flooded streets or approaching fallen power lines. Electricity providers faced the task of assessing damage across extensive service networks before dispatching repair crews into neighbourhoods where hazardous weather conditions persisted.</p> <p>The storm also disrupted the Gulf of Mexico's energy industry, forcing companies to evacuate offshore installations and suspend production. Federal energy authorities estimated that approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil production per day had been halted, representing roughly 72 per cent of offshore Gulf output.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Natural gas production was similarly affected, with approximately 1.3 billion cubic feet per day suspended, equivalent to nearly 59 per cent of regional output. Personnel were evacuated from 129 production platforms, while several drilling rigs were also moved or secured.</p> <p>Major energy operators, including Shell, Chevron, BP and other offshore producers, implemented precautionary shutdowns as hurricane conditions approached their installations. The disruptions raised concerns about possible interruptions to refinery operations and fuel distribution along the Gulf Coast.</p> <p>The US Energy Information Administration had warned that Isaias could affect refining infrastructure concentrated along the coastline. Facilities in Mississippi and Alabama faced particular exposure to electricity failures, flooding and transport disruption, although the extent of physical damage remained uncertain.</p> <p>Energy markets were already confronting constrained fuel supplies, increasing attention on the duration of production interruptions. Operators were expected to assess offshore equipment and pipelines before restarting installations, with the timing dependent on weather conditions and inspections.</p> <p>Across the affected states, emergency declarations enabled authorities to mobilise additional personnel, equipment and resources. Evacuation instructions were issued for vulnerable coastal communities, while shelters were prepared for residents unable to remain safely at home.</p> See also Oil retreats 1.2% as Saudi reroutes exports <p>The National Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding across southern Alabama, Georgia and neighbouring areas. Forecasts indicated widespread rainfall totals of four to eight inches, with higher amounts possible in isolated locations.</p> <p>Meteorologists also identified a risk of tornadoes associated with the hurricane's outer rainbands. Such conditions could extend the damage beyond coastal districts, particularly where saturated ground increased the likelihood of trees falling during strong wind gusts.</p> <p>The hurricane's inland movement threatened transport networks across the Southeast. Flight operations were disrupted at affected airports, while emergency officials advised motorists to remain off roads until debris clearance and safety assessments could proceed.</p> <p>Isaias became the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season after an unusually prolonged period without hurricane activity. Its development brought an abrupt escalation in emergency preparations across a coastline containing densely populated communities, ports and important energy facilities.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center expected the system to weaken as it travelled inland, although its circulation could continue producing hazardous rainfall and gusty winds across several states.</p> <p>Florida authorities also cautioned residents that fuel shortages and interruptions to water and sewerage services could complicate recovery operations. Utility crews were preparing to restore electricity as conditions permitted, prioritising damaged infrastructure and essential public services.</p> <h2></h2>