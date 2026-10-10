Delhi Police Detain Protest Organisers Amid Sweeping Restrictions Arabian Post
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior organisers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Mumbai. Their detention followed overnight police operations targeting supporters preparing to assemble at Jantar Mantar.
Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across New Delhi, with barricades, vehicle inspections, transport restrictions and mobile internet disruptions affecting movement through several districts. Security arrangements extended to railway stations, major intersections and roads leading towards the proposed demonstration.
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