Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100Th Store In Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide Arabian Post
PUCHONG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2026 – Big Apple Donuts & Coffee, the donut and coffee brand born and grown in Malaysia, today opened its 100th store in Malaysia at IOI Mall Puchong, marking a major milestone in its 19-year journey.
The official announcement took place at 1.00pm, and the new store at EFK-03, 1st Floor, South Court, IOI Mall Puchong, 47170 Puchong, Selangor opened to the public the same day.
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