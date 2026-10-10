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Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100Th Store In Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide Arabian Post

Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100Th Store In Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-10 02:14:27

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Born and grown in Malaysia, the 19-year-old brand marks the milestone at IOI Mall Puchong and welcomes new franchise partners

PUCHONG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2026 – Big Apple Donuts & Coffee, the donut and coffee brand born and grown in Malaysia, today opened its 100th store in Malaysia at IOI Mall Puchong, marking a major milestone in its 19-year journey.

The official announcement took place at 1.00pm, and the new store at EFK-03, 1st Floor, South Court, IOI Mall Puchong, 47170 Puchong, Selangor opened to the public the same day.

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The Arabian Post

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