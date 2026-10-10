Missile Strike Wounds Passengers At Riyadh Airport Terminal Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiA missile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, wounding numerous people and triggering evacuations as emergency crews rushed to the scene, regional officials said.
Two officials confirmed the airport had come under attack, with one saying the missile hit an occupied passenger terminal. Both requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Saudi authorities had not immediately issued a formal account of Saturday's incident or confirmed a casualty figure.
Witnesses described a powerful explosion and injured people lying inside the airport. More than a dozen ambulances were seen heading towards the facility, while travellers were moved out of affected areas. A hospital source said dozens of people, mostly Saudi nationals, had been injured and at least five were receiving intensive care. Those figures could not immediately be independently confirmed.
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