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UN Condemns Plan To Broadcast Fort Hood Gunman's Execution

UN Condemns Plan To Broadcast Fort Hood Gunman's Execution


Date: 2026-10-10 02:13:34

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United Nations (UN) says broadcasting the execution of a man responsible for a mass killing in the United States would“constitute a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN condemns plan to broadcast Fort Hood gunman's execution This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 11:12 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en direct Original Read more: Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en d

Speaking to reporters on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said such a broadcast“would breach prohibition of torture”.

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This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media.

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Swissinfo

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