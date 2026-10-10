Français fr Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en direct Original Read more: Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en d

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The United Nations (UN) says broadcasting the execution of a man responsible for a mass killing in the United States would“constitute a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN condemns plan to broadcast Fort Hood gunman's execution This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 11:12 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Speaking to reporters on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said such a broadcast“would breach prohibition of torture”.

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This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media.

Read more: Midterm revolt, AI fears and the morality of execu