UN Condemns Plan To Broadcast Fort Hood Gunman's Execution
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United Nations (UN) says broadcasting the execution of a man responsible for a mass killing in the United States would“constitute a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. Select your language
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Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en direct
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Read more: Etats-Unis: l'ONU parle de“torture” en cas d'exécution en d
Speaking to reporters on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said such a broadcast“would breach prohibition of torture”.More More Midterm revolt, AI fears and the morality of executions
This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media.Read more: Midterm revolt, AI fears and the morality of execu
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