Italiano it Svizzeri spendono di più, malgrado l'aumento dei prezzi Original Read more: Svizzeri spendono di più, malgrado l'aumento dei p

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite rising prices, consumer spending habits remain unchanged in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss consumers keep spending despite rising prices This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 11:47 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In September, the PostFinance consumption indicator, based on card payments made by its 2.4 million customers, rose by 0.9% compared with the same period in 2025. The increase was 0.8% in August, 1.1% in July and 1.8% in June.

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This content was published on Sep 8, 2026 Why Switzerland's unique economy allows it to keep interest rates low by international comparison.

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