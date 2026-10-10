Swiss Consumers Keep Spending Despite Rising Prices
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Italiano
it
Svizzeri spendono di più, malgrado l'aumento dei prezzi
Original
Read more: Svizzeri spendono di più, malgrado l'aumento dei p
In September, the PostFinance consumption indicator, based on card payments made by its 2.4 million customers, rose by 0.9% compared with the same period in 2025. The increase was 0.8% in August, 1.1% in July and 1.8% in June.More More Workplace Why Switzerland has such low interest rates
This content was published on Sep 8, 2026 Why Switzerland's unique economy allows it to keep interest rates low by international comparison.Read more: Why Switzerland has such low interest
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