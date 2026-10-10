Deutsch de Im Herbst vermehrt Kollisionen mit Wildtieren auf der Strasse Original Read more: Im Herbst vermehrt Kollisionen mit Wildtieren auf der St

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The risk of collisions with wildlife on Swiss roads rises sharply in autumn. According to figures from an insurer, Eastern Switzerland and the Espace Mittelland record a particularly high number of such accidents. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss drivers warned as wildlife collisions increase in autumn This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 12:09 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Over the past five years, insurer Mobiliar has recorded more than 10,500 wildlife collisions. Analysis of data from 2021 to 2025 shows that the number of accidents in the final quarter of the year was around 12% above average. A further peak was recorded in April.

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Eastern Switzerland hard hit

According to Mobiliar, accident rates vary considerably across the country. The highest rate was recorded in canton Thurgau, with 2.05 claims per 1,000 insured vehicles. Canton Graubünden ranked second with 1.85 claims per 1,000 vehicles, followed by canton Jura with 1.75. The national average stood at 1.16 wildlife collisions per 1,000 vehicles.

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