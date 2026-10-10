Deutsch de Firmen setzen aufs Geschäft mit pflanzlichen Proteinen Original Read more: Firmen setzen aufs Geschäft mit pflanzlichen Prot

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The hype around veggie burgers and soya yoghurt has faded in Switzerland. As a result, start-ups focused on plant-based nutrition are shifting their attention to the B2B market, selling protein ingredients rather than finished products. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss food firms bet on protein ingredients as demand for meat alternatives slows This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 12:42 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Meat alternatives are finding it harder to win over consumers. According to Coop's latest Plant-Based Food Report, sales of meat substitutes fell in 2025 compared with the previous year. After several years of strong growth from 2019 onwards, the market slowed in 2024 and slipped slightly in 2025.

The impact is already being felt. This summer, for example, the Bern-based start-up Outlawz, known for its vegan bacon bits made from bean and wheat protein, filed for insolvency. Despite the downturn, some Swiss companies still see opportunities in the plant-based protein market.

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