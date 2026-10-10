Debate Grows Over Airbnb's Impact On Swiss Housing
While tenants' groups and hoteliers are calling for tighter rules, homeowners warn against disproportionate restrictions on property rights.More More Swiss Politics How the government is regulating Airbnb in Switzerland
This content was published on Jul 1, 2018 A new proposal could make it easier for tenants to sublet using online platforms such as Airbnb. Other regulations continue to clamp down.Read more: How the government is regulating Airbnb in Switze
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