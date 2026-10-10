MENAFN - Swissinfo) The growth of booking platforms such as Airbnb is putting increasing pressure on housing markets in Swiss cities and tourist hotspots. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Debate grows over Airbnb's impact on Swiss housing This content was published on October 10, 2026 - 13:43 4 minutes SRF

While tenants' groups and hoteliers are calling for tighter rules, homeowners warn against disproportionate restrictions on property rights.

More More Swiss Politics How the government is regulating Airbnb in Switzerland

This content was published on Jul 1, 2018 A new proposal could make it easier for tenants to sublet using online platforms such as Airbnb. Other regulations continue to clamp down.

Read more: How the government is regulating Airbnb in Switze