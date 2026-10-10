Renew, Maharashtra Govt Partner To Develop 750 MW Green Data Centre Park With Rs 70,000-Crore Investment

MENAFN - KNN India)ReNew Wind Energy Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of clean energy company ReNew, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop a proposed Rs 70,000-crore integrated green data centre park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The proposed facility will have a planned capacity of 750 megawatts (MW) and will be developed across Panvel, Khalapur, Taloja and Bhokharpada in Navi Mumbai and the wider MMR.

The project is expected to begin operations in 2028 and could generate around 7,000 jobs, including more than 2,000 direct jobs, according to company disclosures.

The MoU was signed by P Anbalagan, Principal Secretary of the Industries, Investment and Services Department and CEO of Invest Maharashtra, and ReNew's Maharashtra state head.

Under the agreement, the state government will facilitate the required permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and eligible fiscal incentives in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.

Renewable Power to Support Data Centre Operations

The proposed park is expected to operate using 51 per cent renewable energy and will include dedicated power infrastructure supported by two incoming feeders from independent sources to improve electricity reliability.

The project aims to support growing demand for digital infrastructure while linking data centre development with renewable energy capacity. It is also expected to generate investment opportunities in related sectors, including semiconductors, utilities, roads and other supporting infrastructure.

ReNew said the proposed investment aligns with Maharashtra's ambition to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The project's phased development, beginning in 2028, will depend on the implementation process, regulatory approvals and market conditions. The proposed investment would add to Maharashtra's efforts to attract capital into digital infrastructure and energy-intensive industries.

(KNN Bureau)

