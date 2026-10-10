Alex Margo Arden Recreates Amy Winehouse's World Through Personal Items

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas unveiled“Nothing Personal,” an exhibition at thein, featuring hundreds of recreated personal items belonging to the late British singer-songwriter. The show, which recently opened, occupies three rooms and offers an intimate look at Winehouse's life and influence, 15 years after her death.

Arden meticulously crafted simulacra of items such as ballet slippers signed by fans, left outside Winehouse's home after her passing, and a birthday card from Mark Ronson and Adele that the singer never received. The artist also sourced exact replicas of books from Winehouse's personal library, her preferred makeup and perfume, and decorative objects like mirrors and board games that were once in her home.

Since 2021, Arden has been studying pixelated images of Winehouse found in online archives, catalogs, newspapers, and magazines to identify specific items for recreation. Arden referred to the exhibition's contents as“parallel objects,” telling ARTnews,“This show is a really personal insight into Amy.” The artist believes that displaying a hundred books creates a more intimate and historically valuable atmosphere than presenting only one or two authentic items from Winehouse's estate. This extensive research led Arden to acquire 20 versions of the same book at one point to ensure accuracy of the spine and cover.

The intensive labor is highlighted in the work Library (2026), which includes dozens of books ranging from Vladimir Nabokov's Speak, Memory to The New Classic 1000 Recipes cookbook and a volume on marriage. Biographies of figures like David Beckham, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Marilyn Monroe, and Audrey Hepburn are also featured. Arden explained that,“What I'm proposing in the artwork is that as a collection, this gives us really good insight” into Winehouse's life, while cautioning against focusing on individual items. She cited a Weight Watchers book, noting,“In isolation, these objects can be used to really push specific narratives about her,” referencing the British tabloids' scrutiny of Winehouse's eating disorders.

Another installation, Same Otherwise (2026), meticulously reconstructs the fireplace from Winehouse's former home at 2 Jeffrey's Place, where she composed her Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black. Arden arranged framed issues of British Vogue, Betty and Veronica comic book pages, and a mirror with a picture of Marilyn Monroe above the mantel, precisely as Winehouse had them. However, Arden deliberately left empty spaces where the musician's personal photos of friends and family once were. Arden stated,“The gaps speak to the feeling of things being present and missing always.”

The exhibition also includes the fragrant artwork Perfume said to have belonged to Amy Winehouse [I-IV] (2024–26). Visitors encounter Chanel No.5, emitted from a custom dispenser, a scent that will be rotated with other perfumes Winehouse reportedly wore, such as Thierry Mugler's Alien, Vera Wang Princess, and Givenchy's Hot Couture, according to fashion publications. This olfactory element serves as a powerful reminder of Winehouse's tangible presence.

Other works in the exhibition offer further insights. Jigsaw (2026) presents a stack of puzzles featuring scenes from The Beatles, The Simpsons, and Casablanca, suggesting an introspective side to Winehouse often overlooked by her tabloid image as a“party girl.” Sent Otherwise (2026) recreates the previously mentioned birthday card that was discovered years after her death, underscoring the ongoing process of excavating her life more than a decade and a half later.

Arden also incorporates a personal touch with Display Identification Cubes (2026), an artwork composed of a thousand acrylic ice cubes. These cubes resemble museum placards used for object labeling, a numbering system that appears throughout Arden's broader body of work, such as in All Clear (2022). In“Nothing Personal,” these plastic numbers symbolize aspects of Winehouse that Arden has not yet discovered, and perhaps never will. Arden remarked,“They draw attention to spaces where things are absent, but they also mark spaces where things have once been.” The exhibition is on view through January 23.

Source: ARTnews