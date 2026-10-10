Over 492,000 Afghans Forcibly Deported From Iran In 2026: UNHCR

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 581,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Iran since thebeginning of this year until October 3, including more than 492,000 who were forcibly deported, the United Nations HighCommissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says.

In its latest report, published on October 8, the agency said a total of 581,600 Afghans had returned from Iran between January 1 and October 3, 2026. Of these, 492,300, or 85 percent, were forcibly deported.

According to the report, 475,400 of the returnees arrived in Afghanistan after February 28 this year, including 398,100who were forcibly deported.

The agency added that more than 1.9 million Afghans returned to or were deported from Iran in 2025, includingapproximately 1,261,600 who were forcibly removed.

The UNHCR said the rising number of returnees had placed increased pressure on basic services, housing and livelihoodopportunities in Afghanistan, while creating additional challenges for host communities.

The report said that among Afghans who returned from Iran since the beginning of 2025, 39 percent were women andchildren, while 27 percent were children.

According to the agency's findings, 67 percent of the heads of returning households had no formal education, while 50percent lacked job skills.

The UNHCR also reported that, since the beginning of this year, 52 percent of returnees had entered Afghanistan throughthe Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, while the remaining 48 percent had crossed through Zaranj in Nimroz province.

Herat accounted for 21 percent of returnees' destinations, followed by Kabul with 10 percent, Farah with eight percent,Kunduz with seven percent and Nimroz with five percent, the agency said.

The agency said it had expanded its assistance activities at the Islam Qala and Zaranj border crossings to address theneeds of returning refugees.

According to the report, more than 32,670 returning households had received assistance from the agency this year services had also been provided to 874 people, while 2,345 households had received essential relief kits.

Meanwhile, the agency said 205,658 returnees had benefited from hot meals distributed during the same period.

The report further stated that since February 28 this year, a total of 364,900 Afghan refugees in Iran had receivedassistance from the agency. Of these, 9,230 people had received multipurpose cash assistance.

The UNHCR stressed that, given the large-scale return of refugees and growing humanitarian needs, flexible andsustained support from the international community was essential to address the situation of returnees in Afghanistan.

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