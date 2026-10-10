2 Detained On Murder, Robbery Charges In Herat
Police spokesman Dr. Syed Masood Hussaini said the two suspects had come to Herat from other provinces. After robbing a shopkeeper in the Jebrael area of Herat city, they allegedly murdered him and fled the scene.
He said security forces launched efforts to identify and arrest the suspects following the incident. As a result, personnel from the Guzara district police headquarters arrested the two individuals.
He added that efforts to combat criminal offences, arrest those responsible and ensure citizens' security were continuing.
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