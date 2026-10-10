Diesel, Petrol Prices Fall In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Diesel and petrol prices declined, while the price of Russian gold rose in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel prices

Hikmatullah Muhammadi, an employee at a fuel station in Kabul's Wazirabad area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the price of one litre of petrol fell from 89 afs to 86 afs, while diesel dropped from 79 afs to 77 afs per litre.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in Kabul's Dahan-i-Bagh area, said one kilogramme of liquefied gas was selling for 65 afs.

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the prices of essential food items remained unchanged. A 49kg bag of Kazakh flour was selling for 1,650 afs, a 16-litre container of Malaysian cooking oil for 2,100 afs, a 24kg bag of Indian rice for 2,500 afs and a 49kg bag of Indian sugar for 2,600 afs.

He added that one kilogramme of African black tea cost 380 afs, while the same quantity of Indonesian green tea was selling for 350 afs.

Safi noted that retail prices differed slightly from wholesale rates for some products, while the gap was wider for others.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer in Dahan-i-Bagh market, said a 49kg bag of Kazakh flour was selling for 1,700 afs, a 24kg bag of Indian rice for 2,550 afs and a 49kg bag of Indian sugar for 2,650 afs.

A 16-litre container of cooking oil was selling for 2,150 afs, while one kilogramme of black tea cost 430 afs and the same quantity of green tea was priced at 400 afs.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gramme of Arabian gold remained unchanged at 7,120 afs, while Russian gold rose from 5,670 afs to 5,680 afs per gramme.

Gold dealers attributed fluctuations in local gold prices to changes in international markets.

Currency exchange rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was exchanged for 64.80 afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees fetched 228 afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar traded at 65.10 afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees also fetched 228 afs.

hz/sa