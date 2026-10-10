HBKU Press: Frankfurt Book Fair Opens Global Horizons For Qatari Publications

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) has affirmed that its participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany helps Qatari publications reach a global audience and enter new markets through the sale of publishing and translation rights in multiple languages.

HBKU Press Executive Director Bachar Chebaro told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the fair serves as an international platform for negotiating the purchase and sale of publishing and translation rights, noting that this is the HBKU Press's fifth participation in the event.

Unlike traditional book fairs that focus on direct sales to the public, the Frankfurt Book Fair enables publishers to hold professional meetings and conclude agreements that facilitate the exchange of books across markets and cultures, he added.

He further said that the participation of the HBKU Press follows two parallel tracks: seeking new titles from Western publishers and negotiating rights to make them available to Qatari and Arab readers; and showcasing works by Qatari authors and illustrators while marketing their rights to foreign publishing houses to reach readers in multiple languages.

Chebaro highlighted the HBKU Press's success in selling publishing rights for works by Qatari authors to entities in several countries, including Germany and Turkiye, enabling their publication in those languages and expanding their reach beyond Arab markets.

The 78th Frankfurt Book Fair is taking place from October 7 to 11, with approximately 4,000 exhibitors. Its program includes more than 3,800 activities at the fairgrounds and across Frankfurt, alongside extensive space dedicated to the trade in publishing and translation rights. The Literary Agents Center hosts 319 agencies from 32 countries.