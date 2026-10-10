Qatar Chamber Organizes E-ATA Carnet Training For Saudi ZATCA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber, in coordination with the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, organized a two-day training program on the Electronic ATA Carnet (e-ATA Carnet) via videoconference, with the participation of more than 70 trainees from the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The training provided a comprehensive overview of the e-ATA Carnet system, its operational applications, and related customs procedures.

Director of the International Relations and Chamber Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber and Secretary-General of ICC Qatar, HE Sheikha Tamader Al-Thani said that organizing the program reflects Qatar Chamber's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers, GCC chambers, and relevant authorities

She noted that the Chamber seeks to support digital transformation, exchange expertise with peer institutions, and advance procedures related to international trade, thereby facilitating the movement of goods and equipment between countries.

She added that the training aims to enhance participants' practical knowledge of the e-ATA Carnet system and familiarize them with the mechanisms for handling electronic carnets and related procedures, contributing to greater efficiency in managing temporary admissions and streamlining customs processes.

The course covered several key topics related to the e-ATA Carnet system, including its core concepts, the issuance and usage of electronic carnets, temporary admission and re-export procedures, the respective roles of customs authorities and chambers of commerce, and the tracking of carnets alongside the completion of related transactions.

It also featured practical cases, enabling participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the various stages involved in processing an e-ATA Carnet-from initial issuance through to final customs clearance and re-export.