Trump Appoints Katie Zacharia As Press Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary, praising her as a loyal supporter.

"She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser to Trump's media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August after becoming one of the most prominent public faces of his second administration.

Trump hailed his new spokeswoman's credentials, including her work for his presidential campaigns, and said he was confident she would enjoy a good relationship with the White House press corps.

Zacharia, in a post on X, thanked Trump for the "distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary."

Trump's "confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country," she wrote.

"The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day."