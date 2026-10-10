Several Injured In Attack On Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, Operations Temporarily Suspended

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked Saturday, leaving several people injured.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the authority said the attack occurred Saturday afternoon amid continued attacks targeting the kingdom's civil aviation facilities. It added that authorities were working to determine the number of people injured.

Airport operations have been temporarily suspended pending a damage assessment and verification of the safety of airport facilities, in coordination with the relevant authorities, the statement said. Updates will be announced later, it added.