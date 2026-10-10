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Qatar Stands In Solidarity With Panama Following Earthquake

Qatar Stands In Solidarity With Panama Following Earthquake


Date: 2026-10-10 02:06:26

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its solidarity with the Republic of Panama following an earthquake that caused buildings and roads to collapse, resulting in property damage, evacuations, and several injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys the State of Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

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The Peninsula

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