Qatar Stands In Solidarity With Panama Following Earthquake
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its solidarity with the Republic of Panama following an earthquake that caused buildings and roads to collapse, resulting in property damage, evacuations, and several injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys the State of Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
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