Qatar Underscores Importance Of Complying With Disarmament Obligations And Halting Nuclear Tests

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: The State of Qatar underscored the importance of full compliance with obligations under disarmament conventions and agreements, as well as support for international efforts to refrain from conducting nuclear tests and halt the development and modernization of nuclear arsenals and other lethal weapons, in pursuit of global peace and security and to protect future generations and ecosystems from the threat posed by the proliferation of such weapons.

It expressed regret that the eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), held from April 27 to May 22, 2026, concluded without consensus on a substantive outcome document.

This came in a statement delivered by First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Talal Abdulaziz Al Naama, during the general debate of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session, held at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Al Naama said that the State of Qatar significantly prioritizes the United Nations Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, convened pursuant to General Assembly decision 73/546.

The State of Qatar supports the Sultanate of Oman's presiding over the seventh session of the Conference, whose chairmanship will conclude in November 2026, Al Naama noted, stating that Qatar looks forward to the cooperation of all countries of the region to ensure the success of the Conference and achieve its intended goals of strengthening peace and security on both the regional and global stages, as well as to the State of Qatar assuming the presidency of the eighth session of the Conference.

In a related context, Al Naama reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to the inalienable right of all States parties to NPT to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

As part of the State of Qatar's constant efforts to contribute to the elimination of chemical weapons, Al Naama referred to the adoption by the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), during its 112th session, convened in The Hague on Jul. 9, 2026, of the draft decision submitted by the State of Qatar on the reinstatement of the rights and privileges of the Syrian Arab Republic within the Organization.

He elaborated that the draft decision, which was co-sponsored by 66 States Parties, was an outgrowth of the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar through a series of consultations and initiatives that helped build broad consensus among the States Parties, ultimately paving the way for its adoption.

Since Feb. 28, 2026, the State of Qatar has condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran's attacks using ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones against its sovereignty, territorial integrity and territorial waters, as well as against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly nations, stressing that these assaults constitute flagrant violations of international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations, Al Naama said.

Al Naama reiterated the State of Qatar's position that it is important to comply with the provisions of Security Council resolution 2817 (2026), including those pertaining to navigational rights and freedoms in conformity with international law, particularly those related to critical maritime lanes.

He underlined that the State of Qatar's priority is to contain escalation and unlock prospects for diplomatic efforts, indicating that the State of Qatar will continue its engagement with partners to bridge viewpoints and build common ground among the parties, ultimately reaching a peaceful resolution that safeguards lasting security, peace and stability in the region.

In addition, Al Naama recalled that the State of Qatar condemned the Houthi attack on Abha International and King Khalid International Airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Oct.7, 2026, which led to casualties and material damage.

He further stressed that the State of Qatar considers this assault a grave violation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, as well as to the safety of civilians, civilian assets and air traffic, reaffirming the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.