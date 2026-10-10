MSDF Wraps Up Awareness Campaign Marking International And Arab Days Of Older Persons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), through the Community Care Department, has wrapped up an awareness campaign to observe both the International and Arab Days of Older Persons from October 1-10, with the participation of a host of state entities, institutions, and centers.

The campaign grew out of a vision intended to substantially strengthen community awareness of the critical role older persons play, along with their key position in the family and society.

At its core, it highlighted their phenomenal expertise and experiences, which form a crucial part of the collective memory of society and are instrumental in shaping its present and future.

In addition, the campaign didn't overlook the need to provide spaces that help older persons express their experiences and share knowledge so as to promote their presence and positive interaction with various segments of the community.

The events of this campaign varied across the gamut, from interactive initiatives and panel discussions to familiarization visits, offering plenty of direct opportunities for engagement and the sharing of expertise between older persons and community members, particularly young people, in addition to reinforcing values of appreciation and respect.

They highlighted the importance of capitalizing on the accumulated experiences of older persons to enrich knowledge and strengthen intergenerational bonds.

The campaign showcased an awareness video that highlighted the roots of their stories and their continuation, creatively embodying the enduring relationship between generations and portraying older persons as those who literally constitute the fulcrum of society in the process of construction and development, a role that is nothing short of essential.

By and large, the drive touted older persons as a source of values and expertise that helped chart the nation's present and chart its future, emphasizing that their contributions and legacies aren't confined to the past but rather continue to thrive as an enduring part of the present and future.

Their contributions have been by far an important part of society's development.

In addition, MSDF held an awareness lecture on the blessings of a lifetime for older persons, addressing an array of matters related to their lives, as well as the significance of pursuing healthy lifestyles that contribute to strengthening physical, mental, and social health in the later stages of life.

Alongside this lecture, a mini-exhibition was held featuring several productive families of older persons, who showcased their products, creative work, and handicraft skills, thereby highlighting successful examples of their contributions, substantially enhancing their community engagement, and supporting the sustainability of their production.

The campaign also featured an interactive mural on Gewan Island and in Msheireb, allowing community members to express their gratitude to older persons by writing messages conveying loyalty and appreciation and reflecting their status and role in the family and society.

Participating in the event were MSDF, the Qatar Social Work Foundation, the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), the Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), and the Social Development Center (Nama), alongside visitors from plenty of different segments of the community.

The mural demonstrated an impressive picture of community engagement in recognizing older persons by providing opportunities to express feelings of gratitude and highlight their accomplishments, enduring values, and experiences, which promote their role in raising community awareness as a long-standing part of the family and society. It also reflected the massive value of their contributions to the community.

Meanwhile, MSDF collaborated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth (MSY) in organizing a two-day panel discussion on impact and memory, hosted by the Friends of the Environment Center, a youth center operating under MSY.

The first day was dedicated to women, with 24 participants, while the second was dedicated to men, with 26 participants. The sessions highlighted the importance of passing knowledge and experience down through generations and the instrumental role of older persons in enriching dialogue and cementing social bonds and community ties.

The gathering offered a space for direct conversations between Ehsan's young people and older persons, who were pleased to share their life and career experiences, which encompassed pivotal moments and milestones that shaped their lives and helped convey plenty of accumulated knowledge and expertise.

This meeting offered a substantive opportunity for young people to listen to these experiences and learn from them, in a scene that underscored the importance of passing expertise and knowledge between generations, in addition to preserving stories that form part of society's collective memory.

The experiences shared were nothing short of valuable in helping preserve this knowledge for future generations.