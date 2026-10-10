QSCCB Organizes Awareness Campaign Marking World Sight Day And White Cane Safety Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB) is staging an awareness campaign from October 8-18, 2026, promoting the message that differences enrich society and awareness brings people together.

Organized in collaboration with a variety of educational, youth, and cultural institutions, the campaign marks World Sight Day and International White Cane Safety Day, featuring online contests, meetings, awareness exhibitions, and workshops targeting school students, government employees, and members of youth organizations.

The activities aim to raise awareness of visual impairment and the role of the white cane in promoting independence and freedom of movement for people who are blind, promote awareness of appropriate ways to communicate and interact with them, and correct common misconceptions about visual impairment.

The campaign's agenda includes awareness workshops at Rabaa Al Adawiya Secondary School for Girls and Nasser bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Secondary School for Boys, in collaboration with Barzan Youth Center, as well as a workshop for employees of Al Daayen Municipality and a meeting for members of Doha Youth Center at the QSCCB headquarters.

In addition, QSCCB is participating in activities marking these observances at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), showcasing the center's programs and its cultural and awareness-raising role in promoting awareness of the rights of people with visual impairments and supporting their inclusion and active participation in society.