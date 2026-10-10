Qatar Foundation Presents Musical Theater Production 'Showtime!'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) has presented the sixth edition of its musical theater production, "Showtime!," titled "The Secret of the Garden," featuring 50 students from six schools accompanied by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

The production is part of QF's efforts to promote the performing arts among pre-university students, develop their skills in acting, singing, and ensemble performance, and build their self-confidence.

Organized by the Student Affairs and Community Engagement team within Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education division, the performance was held at the Pre-University Education Theater and drew a large audience.

"The Secret of the Garden" was staged as a bilingual musical theater production in Arabic and English. It explored themes of hope, healing and transformation, giving students opportunities for artistic expression, developing their performance skills, and strengthening their connection to the Arabic language, culture and identity.

In a statement on Saturday, Qatar Foundation said "Showtime!" had become an important platform for building pre-university students' self-confidence and creating lasting memories. The production also offers them new opportunities to engage in the performing arts in Arabic and provides a comprehensive learning experience beyond the classroom.

Through the production, students develop skills in acting, movement and singing, while also strengthening their ability to collaborate, think creatively and critically, and communicate with an audience.

Several students emphasized the production's importance in building confidence and developing their artistic and language skills. They said it had helped them overcome stage fright and express their abilities through singing and theatrical performance. It also gave them an opportunity to practice Arabic through music, including students who do not speak the language as their first language.

Participants who have taken part in the production over several years noted improvements in their performances and their ability to connect with audiences. They also described a strong attachment to the theatrical experience and the opportunities it had provided for learning and creativity.

Through "Showtime!," Qatar Foundation seeks to offer artistic experiences that combine education with creative practice, strengthen the presence of Arabic in contemporary theater, and remain open to international artistic influences.