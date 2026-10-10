Secretary Rubio's Call With Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Secretary Rubio expressed sincere condolences over the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa, as well as the United States' determination to communicate and fully cooperate with the Government of Japan and local authorities as they conduct an investigation. The Secretary also raised the necessity of U.S. sanctions on the International Criminal Court as a result of the Court's rogue actions that threaten American sovereignty. He and Foreign Minister Motegi committed to continued close coordination ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.